Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 408.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 117.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.91.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $234.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.49 and a 200-day moving average of $299.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $216.32 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

