Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

