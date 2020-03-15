Analysts Set MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target at $34.75

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

MYRG opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $389.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

