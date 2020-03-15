Analysts Set Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $13.61

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.61.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Owens-Illinois stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $20.14.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,405 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

