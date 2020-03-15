Analysts Set Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT at $197.91

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.91.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

ROK opened at $166.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $155,572,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after buying an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $25,992,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

