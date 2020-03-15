Andrew K. Balo Sells 8,161 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 225.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.76 and its 200-day moving average is $207.84. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 200,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

