Anholt Investments Ltd. Buys 89,262 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 89,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CODI stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $993.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

