ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $249.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $295.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.11.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $235.42 on Friday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.94. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

