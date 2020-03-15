APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Purchases New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,482 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.33. The company has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

