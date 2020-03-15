Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,143 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Apollo Investment worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AINV. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

