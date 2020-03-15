Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.63. The company has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.