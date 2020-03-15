Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

