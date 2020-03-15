Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

