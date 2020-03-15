Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,690,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Apyx Medical makes up approximately 3.9% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Apyx Medical worth $22,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 609.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apyx Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Apyx Medical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.73.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.