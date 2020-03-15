Archon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Archon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for about 5.4% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Stericycle worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

