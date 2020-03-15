Archon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,820 shares during the quarter. EZCORP comprises about 1.8% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 2.86% of EZCORP worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 346,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EZCORP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 232,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $4.27 on Friday. EZCORP Inc has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $237.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

