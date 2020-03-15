Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 415,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 39,575 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 119.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,001.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 98.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

