Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $1,924,200.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $1,924,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,671.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12.

On Friday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.36. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $157.43 and a one year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

