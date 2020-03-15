Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 976,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 859,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ATRO opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Astronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Astronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Astronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Astronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Astronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

