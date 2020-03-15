Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $7.96, approximately 61,481 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 718,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ATNX. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Also, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,302 shares of company stock worth $9,347,841. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

