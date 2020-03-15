Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

TransUnion stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,314 shares of company stock valued at $9,112,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

