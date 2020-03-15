Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.80

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 46717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Ltd will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,541,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,905,000 after buying an additional 6,493,506 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 797,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

