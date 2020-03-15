Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE BLL opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. Ball Co. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,875. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.