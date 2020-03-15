Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $6.06 Million in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,735,000 after purchasing an additional 437,210 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $45,211,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $179.87 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

