Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $7.16 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $314.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

