Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nike by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nike by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.68.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

