Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $23,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,019,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,261,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 220,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 573,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,403,000 after purchasing an additional 193,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

CIB opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. Bancolombia SA has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

