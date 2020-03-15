Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 32,783 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 2,704.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Albireo Pharma worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALBO. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

