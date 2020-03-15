Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 879 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32.

