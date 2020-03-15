Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE B opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti increased their target price on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

