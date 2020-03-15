Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 2,290.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $290.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BSRR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

