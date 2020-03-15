Bank of Montreal Can Has $844,000 Stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Whiting Petroleum worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLL. Raymond James cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.69. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

