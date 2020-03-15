Bank of Montreal Can Has $858,000 Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

In related news, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $34,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

THS stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

