Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

