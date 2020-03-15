Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 35,894 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 3,618.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Citi Trends worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 167,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

CTRN opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.