Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 80,839 Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 4,348.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Habit Restaurants worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HABT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Habit Restaurants by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Habit Restaurants by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT opened at $13.96 on Friday. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $364.52 million, a PE ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.