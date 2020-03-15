Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 2,497.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Quanterix worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quanterix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quanterix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $475.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.38. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $37,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $192,560.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $76,980.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

