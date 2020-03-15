Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,584,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,961,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $288.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.72. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.