Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,812 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,849,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,691,000 after buying an additional 500,725 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,123,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 286,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

