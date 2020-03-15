Barclays PLC Acquires 15,868 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MITT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 80,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 188,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $362.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Thomas Durkin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,399.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

