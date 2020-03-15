Barclays PLC Acquires 19,033 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

