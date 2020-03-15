Barclays PLC Acquires 22,529 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $2.29 on Friday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $375.13 million, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $60,205.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,624 shares of company stock valued at $350,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.