Barclays PLC Acquires 40,787 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 589,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 169,640 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 300,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.96. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $302.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 10,800 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock worth $408,241. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNMK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

