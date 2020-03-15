Barclays PLC Acquires 5,251 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of NV5 Global worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. NV5 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

