Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Byline Bancorp worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BY. Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.