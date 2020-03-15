Barclays PLC Buys 102,123 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 177.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,123 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ABEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

