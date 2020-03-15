Barclays PLC Buys 1,583 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $27.30 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.