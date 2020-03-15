Barclays PLC Buys 1,766 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Utah Medical Products worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

UTMD opened at $87.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.77. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

