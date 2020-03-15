Barclays PLC Buys 2,798 Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of CNB Financial worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CNB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $100,607.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,848 shares of company stock worth $116,041 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

