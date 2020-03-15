Barclays PLC Buys 7,692 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of FISI opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $313.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISI shares. TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.